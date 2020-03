One of the many highlights of Dropkick Murphys‘ St. Patrick’s Day live stream was the addition of several new songs. Our favorite was inspired by an incident that actually occurred to former Flogging Molly guitarist, Ted Hutt, that the Murphs have now shared as a single. Give a listen to “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream