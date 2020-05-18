Now THIS will be fun!

May 29th at 6PM ET Dropkick Murphys will do a livestream performance from an empty Fenway Park in Boston and joining them (remotely) for two songs will be none other than The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen!

On Facebook the band said: “That’s right– we are gonna be the first band in history to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond – and we will be doing it free – for you, the best fans in the world.”

Streaming Outta Fenway is free, but the group is asking fans to donate to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America.

Here are Dropkick Murphys playing with Springsteen on St. Patrick’s Day in 2011…

