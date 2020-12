It was a very Merry Christmas for Eddie Vedder fans!

The Pearl Jam frontman dropped a new EP over the holiday that included last month’s “Matter of Time” backed with “Say Hi”, as well as solo “acoustic at home” versions of PJ favorites “Just Breathe”, “Porch” and “Future Days”.

Also featured on the release is a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Growin’ Up”, from his 1973 album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., which you can check out below…

