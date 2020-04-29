The musical tributes to everyone’s favorite outlaw continue to roll in!

Edie Brickell has not only written an homage to Willie Nelson in honor of his 87th birthday today, she did upon his request!

“On Christmas Day, 2018, Willie asked me to write a song for us to sing together,” Brickell said. “What a gift! My father and Texas are my biggest connections to Willie. I never hear his voice without loving memories of people and places back home. If only my dad could have heard this song.” Check out “Sing to Me, Willie”…

