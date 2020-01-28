Edward Norton speaks with Kyle Meredith about the soundtrack and score to his new film, Motherless Brooklyn, which the legendary actor wrote the screenplay, directs, and stars in. Norton discusses how jazz in the 1950’s broke race barriers by making household names out of its stars, and how the genre itself is an analogy for the turrets that lead character Lionel lives with. We hear about collaborating with Wynton Marsalis to create the music that dominates the soundtrack and how that juxtaposes the noir score delivered by Daniel Pemberton. The film’s featured single is an original song called “Daily Battles” that was written by Thom Yorke and features Flea on trumpet, and Norton gives us his history with both musicians, talks about his love for Radiohead as one of the defining voices of our generation, and how Yorke’s writing exemplifies our collective social stress with a comparison to how Spike Lee delivers commentary.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.