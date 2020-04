We were sad to hear that the Louisville band Elephant Path had recently broken up. But then very happy to hear that Devin Snelling is continuing on and keeping the moniker alive. He has a lot of new music to share and his new song which is out today “Your Weight In Gold” is just the beginning. He and his girlfriend, Avery Walts, shot and edited this video of the song which has some nice pics of places around town. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Devin as Elephant Path lives on!