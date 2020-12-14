The Louisville band Ellery‘s Tasha Golden had this song “Long Ago” land in her lap that made her reflect on this year of 2020. In her words:
This song showed up out of nowhere. In August.
I (Tasha) sat down at the piano and it came out in a rush: words, melody, a little piano hook.
I hadn’t sung in weeks. Singing had begun to feel like it was for other worlds than this one.
And suddenly “Long Ago” was permanently stuck in my head.🤷🏻♀️
*
The thing about this song is how very *2020* it became.
Once I decided to record it, nothing went right.
This year took its toll on my creative imagination, and I couldn’t feel this song out. (Did it need more shine? Less hope? A choir?)
We tried recording a few times. Meh. Tried collaborating with more musicians. Nothing landed.
So I tried to give up. But the song was all hello and dark hum.
Despite myself, I wanted to sing along.
Then it was November: an election, a worsening pandemic, a holiday. I stared at piano keys. Decades passed.
*
In the last days of November, as a Hail Mary, we sent a sparse demo to producer & musician Dustin Ransom (dustinransom.com). He heard something we couldn’t, and brought the song to life.
👉Y’all I mean that he played every instrument on this song. And produced and mixed it. In about a week. (IKR)
I was writing up research, giving lectures, talking public mental health in a crushing year. All I had in me were the vocal lines I’d been singing for months. We recorded them in our attic, and sent them off.
The rest is surrender, interdependence, gratitude.
*
For months now, this tune’s been a gentle reminder: “It’s ok to wish it were otherwise. It’s ok to say it out loud.” Or sing it.
*
So. It’s a dark time. We wish it were otherwise.
If you still want a jingle bell song, I made one. (With a lot of help.)
We hope you sing along.
The Louisville band Ellery‘s Tasha Golden had this song “Long Ago” land in her lap that made her reflect on this year of 2020. In her words: