Elliott Smith: Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition comes out August 28th and a previously unreleased live album called Live at Umbra Penumbra will be part of it!

“Some Song” originally appeared on the Needle in the Hay 7-inch in January of 1995. However, this live version was recorded in Portland on September 17th, 1994, so it actually predates the studio release.

Check out the lyric video… (LANGUAGE!)

