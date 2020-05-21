It’s hard to believe that Elliott Smith‘s sophomore self-titled album will turn 25 this summer, but that milestone will be celebrated in a big way.

August 28th will bring a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of Elliott Smith contained in a 52-page coffee table book featuring handwritten lyrics, stories from Smith’s friends and collaborators, as well as two dozen previously unreleased photos by JJ Gonson.

Even better, the collection includes the previously unreleased live album Live at Umbra Penumbra, a 1994 performance that Smith did at Portland, Oregon’s Umbra Penumbra that is the earliest known recording of Smith playing a solo acoustic show. Official Smith family archivist Larry Crane said in a press release, “There are fan-traded MP3s out there of this show, but when people hear what I was able to extract from this original tape, they’ll be shocked.”

Here’s a hint of that live album with the track “Big Decision”…

