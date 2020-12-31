Elvis Costello has just unveiled a goodbye tune for 2020. The rock legend released “Farewell, OK 2020” just in time for the new year. Despite the many low points of the year, Costello managed to deliver a tune full of energy and even a little optimism. The new single follows the release of his 31st studio album, Hey Clockface, this past October. The project was recorded prior to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

