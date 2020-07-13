When Elvis Costello shared the new song “No Flag” last month it caused much excitement, as it was his first release since Look Now two years ago. Now he’s back with another fresh track!

Like “No Flag”, “Hetty O’Hara Confidential” was recorded in Finland, leading Costello to refer to his efforts as “The Helsinki Sound”. And if this latest song makes you happy, here’s more good news: Costello has already said ANOTHER new track is coming August 14th!

Give a listen to “Hetty O’Hara Confidential”…

