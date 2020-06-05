You’d never believe Elvis Costello‘s latest song was written way back in February.

With lyrics like “No time for this kind of love/No flag waving high above/ No sign for the dark place that I live/No God for the damn that I don’t give” you’d swear it was inspired by recent events.

Costello actually recorded the tune in Helsinki over three days, but man, is it particularly relevant right now. Shades of his “Angry Young Man” days certainly show up in the seething “No Flag”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream