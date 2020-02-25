She may not yet be old enough to drive, but EmiSunshine has already accomplished more than most 15-year-olds. She’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry not once, not twice, but sixteen times since 2014, and garnered the attention of everyone from Rolling Stone to The Today Show. Along with her band The Rain (which includes her father, her brother, and “Uncle” Bobby Hill), EmiSunshine performs about 150 shows a year, making her as seasoned a veteran of the road as many musicians twice her age. She’s currently touring in support of her sixth album (her debut album came out when she was seven!), Family Wars, and despite not having a show in Louisville, she still made time to stop by the WFPK Performance Studio to play some songs for us!

Check out the video below to hear her perform the title track from Family Wars, as well as a song that she co-wrote with prolific country music songwriter Jim Lauderdale.