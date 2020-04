Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien (aka EOB) will release his debut solo album April 17th!

Earth will not only feature contributions from Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, Wilco‘s Glenn Kotche and Portishead‘s Adrian Utley, but on this short but certainly sweet second single, vocals by Laura Marling. Check out “Cloak of Night”…

