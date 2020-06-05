Later this summer we can look forward to a new Erasure album!

Andy Bell and Vince Clarke announced it will be called The Neon and will come out August 21st.

Written and produced by Erasure, Bell said in a statement that it “was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

Check out the album opener, the buoyant “Hey Now (I Think I Got A Feeling))”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream