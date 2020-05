Have you caught any of the quarantine music series that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started on Instagram?

Verzuz Battle pits two artists against each other and this time it will be Erykah Badu facing Jill Scott as they DJ their own songs. As the guys said in their announcement: “It’s time for the Queens to represent!”

The battle happens Saturday, May 9th, on the Verzuz Instagram page.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream