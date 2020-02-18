Evanescence mastermind Amy Lee gives Kyle Meredith to discuss covering Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” for the latest in the Gears of War video game series, Gears 5. Lee talks about the mystery of Stevie Nicks as well as Beth Gibbons from Portishead, who was also an early influence and had a similar shrouded image, and the differences in writing for gaming versus film soundtracks. The “Bring Me To Life” singer then gives us clues into their next album which is currently in production. Lee says its the summation of everything they’ve done so far with plenty of moments for different and weird sounds. The band is working with multiple producers to center in on different styles and hope to begin releasing singles one by one sooner than later.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “The Chain” below.