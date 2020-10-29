Jecorey “1200” Arthur, before he was elected to Louisville’s Metro Council, was a popular rap/hip-hop/poet/activist/artist that appeared on Live Lunches, Waterfront Wednesdays, and his songs on our airwaves. We are glad he’s still performing in addition to his work as a Councilman for our city. “Mama Please” is a song and video he participated in that features the vocals of Drea d’Nur and the guitar playing of Rami Nashashibi. The song is a powerful statement of the times we are living in and dedicated to the memories of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. It is also a dedication to Cariol Horne and pushes a national call to action in support of Cariol’s Law that comprehensively addresses police violence. The new album from Drea and Rami is called This Love Thing.