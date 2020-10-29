Jecorey “1200” Arthur, before he was elected to Louisville’s Metro Council, was a popular rap/hip-hop/poet/activist/artist that appeared on Live Lunches, Waterfront Wednesdays, and his songs on our airwaves. We are glad he’s still performing in addition to his work as a Councilman for our city. “Mama Please” is a song and video he participated in that features the vocals of Drea d’Nur and the guitar playing of Rami Nashashibi. The song is a powerful statement of the times we are living in and dedicated to the memories of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. It is also a dedication to Cariol Horne and pushes a national call to action in support of Cariol’s Law that comprehensively addresses police violence. The new album from Drea and Rami is called This Love Thing.
502unes
October 29, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.