Faif is a Louisville musician who’s written a beautiful tribute called “Fallen Tears” to friends he lost in a harrowing accident. Luckily, he survived. We asked Faif to tell us his story and give us some background information about himself. His name FAIF stands for “For Anyone In Fear”.

On March 3, 2014, I was the only survivor of a fatal car accident that took the lives of Kerry Benson and Germina Cruz. Recovery was long and painful both physically and mentally. Music became therapeutic and is still helping me to cope.

Following the accident and prior to releasing “Fallen Tears”, I lost my God brother Dywaun Knox and my friend and coworker Breonna Taylor which inspired me to share my story with the world.

I want to be an inspiration to our youth to let them know no matter what challenges you may face, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Since I’ve been doing music I can honestly say I’ve been blessed. 2019 I entered Irv Gotti’s Tales on BET Showcase Louisville and walked away as a winner.

Irv connected me with producer Chink Santana. My second single “LOWKATION” was featured in Tales on BET Season 2 Episode 1 premiere ‘Brothers.’ A week later Chink contacted me saying they would also like to use my single “No Rush l” for a upcoming episode titled “BODAK YELLOW.” We did the paperwork and he made it happen.

Shortly after that I was nominated in six categories in The Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards. I walked away as Kentucky’s 2019 R&B Artist of The Year!

It’s been ups and downs but the rewards are great. I’ve had so many opportunities. I’ve opened up for mainstream artists like Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave, Lil Keed and many others.

I’ve had the honor of collaborating with local organizations through performances. One of the most memorable is The First Annual Juneteenth Celebrations that I was a part of. That event was monumental.