Fantastic Negrito has shared a video for his new single that shares footage of what his fans are doing during their self-isolation, as well as Negrito himself, well, dancing with toilet paper.

The jubilant video is accompanied by Negrito’s message: “Have you lost your mind yet? I asked people around the world to send me footage of how they’re coping with coronavirus…this is what came back. A moment of light. We may be isolated behind closed doors, but we are in this together.”

