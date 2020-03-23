Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty, has just shared a live album to help those affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Off-Key in Hamburg was recorded at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8, 2019, with his touring band, as well as the German orchestra Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. When you purchase the album at Bandcamp, all proceeds will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. If you’re not bothered by language, check out the live version of “Holy Sh**”…

