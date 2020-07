Father John Misty (aka Joshua Tillman) has something special planned for Bandcamp‘s No Share Revenue Day tomorrow!

Tillman’s Anthem +3 will feature two Leonard Cohen covers (“Anthem” and “One of Us Cannot Be Wrong”), as well as Link Wray‘s “Fallin’ Rain” and Yusuf/Cat Stevens‘ “Trouble.”

Father John Misty will donate all proceeds to both CARE Action and Ground Game L.A. The EP will then be released across digital streaming platforms on July 14.

