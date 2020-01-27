Filter’s Richard Patrick hops back in time with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s 1999 LP, Title of Record. Patrick goes in detail about how much of the lyrics were inspired by his then secret relationship with D’arcy Wretzky of The Smashing Pumpkins while she was still married, their breakup, and what it was like to have her guesting on the album during all of this. The former Nine Inch Nails member also talks about his love of Pantera, scoring Jim Carrey’s Dark Crimes and 2017’s Last Rampage, fan’s shock after hearing more melodic songs like Take A Picture, recording the record while drunk and on drugs, and finding sobriety with the Army of Anyone project. Patrick also says that we could expect a 2020 tour where he plays Filter’s debut, Short Bus, and Title of Record back to back as well as what to expect from their next album, which he describes as super heavy and ambient.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.