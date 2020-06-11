The Stooges have announced a new live album featuring the final performance of the band’s original lineup.

Live at Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970 drops August 7th and showcases the only known soundboard recording of the original lineup of Iggy Pop, Ron Asheton, Scott Asheton and Dave Alexander.

The rare 1/4-inch stereo two-track tape of the concert was recently discovered in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse.

Live at Goose Lake not only will come in black vinyl and digital form, but there will also be two limited edition versions. A purple-colored vinyl will be exclusive to Rough Trade, while retailers will have cream-colored vinyl housed in a screen-printed LP jacket.

Check out a sneak peek of “T.V. Eye”…

