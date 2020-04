We have been impatiently waiting for years for a new album from Fiona Apple. Eight LONG years, to be precise.

But now the wait is over! Fetch the Bolt Cutters has arrived and it’s everything we hoped for and more. Middle school memories, rage, resolution, intimacy, humor. The critics are raving already and so are we.

Here are two tracks from it, but you’re gonna want to check out the whole thing…

