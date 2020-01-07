FKA twigs has returned with her sophomore LP, Magdalene, once again showcasing her unique melodies, abstract movements, and heartbreaking lyrics. The artist born Tahliah Barnett jumps on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss how the songs meanings have changed now that the record is out in the world, compassion within the lyrics, and wether or not she finds the process cathartic. Twigs talks about reference points in artists such as Kate Bush, Adam and The Ants, and Nina Simone, how her career as a trained dancer has lead her to using swords in her live show, and her involvement in the Shia LaBeouf film Honey Boy.

Listen to the interview above and check out the videos below.