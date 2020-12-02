Fleet Foxes have just announced a virtual holiday concert called “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream”. This special event will bring viewers into an intimate acoustic performance by frontman Robin Pecknold at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York. The performance will feature a special guest appearance from the Resistance Revival Chorus, “a collective of more than 60 women, and non-binary singers, who join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance, and to uplift and center women’s voices.”

Following the astronomical trend of releasing their newest album Shore on the autumnal equinox, this stream takes place on December 21st, the winter solstice, at 9pm ET. Tickets for “A Very Lonely Solstice” are available now.