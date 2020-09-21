Fleet Foxes will release their fourth album this week in a most unusual way!
Shore drops tomorrow at the universal coordinated time of 13:31 (9:31am EST) for the autumnal equinox, which is the exact moment summer changes to fall.
Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold posted this on his Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
Please join us tomorrow, from 13:31 universal coordinated time, at fleetfoxes.co and wherever you stream music, for the release of our new album “Shore” in its entirety, alongside the 55-minute Super-16mm film “Shore,” filmed and directed by Kersti Jan Werdal (@kerstijanwerdal). Thank you to Uwade (@uwade.music) for singing this song so beautifully. Happy equinox eve ✌️🌘
A companion art film directed by Kersti Jan Werdal will be available on the band’s website at the same time as the album.
Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream