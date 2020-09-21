Fleet Foxes will release their fourth album this week in a most unusual way!

Shore drops tomorrow at the universal coordinated time of 13:31 (9:31am EST) for the autumnal equinox, which is the exact moment summer changes to fall.

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold posted this on his Instagram account:

A companion art film directed by Kersti Jan Werdal will be available on the band’s website at the same time as the album.

