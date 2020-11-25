Fleet Foxes’ mastermind Robin Pecknold speaks with Kyle Meredith about his surprise new record, Shore, a more concise and poppier record than he’s ever done before. Pecknold details mapping the LP out, the long quarantine drives that lead aided in lyric writing, reflecting the protests in NYC, and the shared experience we all now have. The singer-songwriter also talks about his penchant for clocking time within his lyrics, controlling a person’s perception of time through his music, seeing the past without rose-colored glasses, how his grandfather’s stroke and recovery leant a focus to memory and mortality, and his plan for a 24-hour song album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.