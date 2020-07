Peter Green, the co-founding member of Fleetwood Mac, passed away peacefully in his sleep according to a statement from his family.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

The guitar great formed the legendary band with Mick Fleetwood in 1967 and left the band in 1970 as he struggled with mental health.