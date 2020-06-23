Jenn Wasner‘s Flock of Dimes project has a new record deal and is celebrating with a brand new E.P.

Now with Sub Pop, the E.P. Like So Much Desire boasts five tracks recorded by Wasner while quarantined in North Carolina. In a statement Wasner called it “a collection of songs about finding peace amidst personal hardships, an offering of both comfort and personal reflection, reaching out across the unknown in search of connection.”

Give a listen to the gorgeous “Spring in Winter”…

