Foo Fighters plan to release their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight on February 5th, 2021, and they have one more offering before 2020 is out. They have kept pretty busy this year, despite the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, and they are keeping it up with the release of the second single “No Son of Mine” at midnight tonight.

The new single follows the release of “Shame Shame”, released November 7th. Foo Fighters teased “No Son of Mine” in a post on Twitter, and announced the New Year’s Eve release. Check out the clip of the new single below!