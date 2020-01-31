Louisville band Fool’s Ghost just released their new video today for their song “Touch”. The song appears on their new album Dark Woven Light. The band is comprised of Nick and Amber Thieneman, both of whom have been in many other Louisville bands. They are getting ready to tour with Fotocrime and one of their first stops will be at Zanzabar on March 27th.
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
