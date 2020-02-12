This year’s Forecastle Festival happens July 17-19 and will feature headliners Jack Johnson, Kentucky’s own Cage the Elephant, and The 1975! Here’s a look at the complete lineup:

Friday, July 17:

Jack Johnson

Tash Sultana

Umphrey’s McGee

Grace Potter

Jon Bellion

Lil Tecca

Thundercat

Soccer Mommy

Yung Gravy

Durand Jones & The Indications

Low Cut Connie

Cass McCombs

2KBaby

Goose

Jade Jackson

Johnny Conqueroo

Saturday, July 18:

Cage The Elephant

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jack Harlow

Third Eye Blind

Troyboi

Manchester Orchestra

Allen Stone

Wale

Julien Baker

Nahko & Medicine For the People

Elohim

Kota the Friend

The Dip

Ian Noe

Taylor Janzen

Ratboys

Josie Dunne

Parrotfish

Sunday, July 19:

The 1975

Brockhampton

Clairo

Carly Rae Jepsen

YBN Cordae

Gryffin

LP

Parquet Courts

Trevor Daniel

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

(Sandy) Alex G

Andy Shauf

beabadoobee

Caroline Rose

Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour

Elderbrook

Illiterate Light

Dreamer Boy

The Wooks

For ticket information and details, go to ForecastleFest.com

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream