This year’s Forecastle Festival happens July 17-19 and will feature headliners Jack Johnson, Kentucky’s own Cage the Elephant, and The 1975! Here’s a look at the complete lineup:
Friday, July 17:
Jack Johnson
Tash Sultana
Umphrey’s McGee
Grace Potter
Jon Bellion
Lil Tecca
Thundercat
Soccer Mommy
Yung Gravy
Durand Jones & The Indications
Low Cut Connie
Cass McCombs
2KBaby
Goose
Jade Jackson
Johnny Conqueroo
Saturday, July 18:
Cage The Elephant
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Jack Harlow
Third Eye Blind
Troyboi
Manchester Orchestra
Allen Stone
Wale
Julien Baker
Nahko & Medicine For the People
Elohim
Kota the Friend
The Dip
Ian Noe
Taylor Janzen
Ratboys
Josie Dunne
Parrotfish
Sunday, July 19:
The 1975
Brockhampton
Clairo
Carly Rae Jepsen
YBN Cordae
Gryffin
LP
Parquet Courts
Trevor Daniel
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
(Sandy) Alex G
Andy Shauf
beabadoobee
Caroline Rose
Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour
Elderbrook
Illiterate Light
Dreamer Boy
The Wooks
For ticket information and details, go to ForecastleFest.com
Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream