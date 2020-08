Fans of Frank Zappa will get a special treat– and no tricks– for Halloween!

October 2nd Zappa‘s October 31 and November 1, 1981 concerts at The Palladium in New York City will be issued as a six-CD box set titled Halloween 81. The set features over 70 previously unreleased tracks and even a “Count Frankula” mask and cape!

Here’s a peek of what’s to come with a tune Zappa played on the second night, “I’m the Slime”…

