Louisville band Freedive is fronted by Brandon Koufeldt on Guitar, Synth, Vocals with Tyler Spellman on Bass and Aaron Minnich on Drums. They are longtime friends who formed this band a couple of years ago after having previously played together in another band called Aquaventure. They released their first album Casual Conversation in 2018. Their new single called is “Ice Cream”. You can catch the band in concert at The Mag Bar on March 19th.

About the song from Brandon:

“I first recorded the main synth loop for this song about seven or eight years ago, and I always liked it but never devoted a lot of time to it until the past couple of years. That was when it really started to take form and become an actual song with distinct parts and lyrics. For me it’s a song about desire, obsession, and giving into your worst instincts. It’s like the experience of falling into a trance and letting your body take the wheel for awhile.”