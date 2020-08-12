Now this is a story all about how a beloved 90’s sitcom is getting rebooted… as a drama?

Morgan Cooper‘s viral YouTube video from last year is the inspiration for the update and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air superfan” will co-write the script, direct and be credited as a co-executive producer on the production that is being helmed by original producers Quincy Jones, Will Smith and Benny Medina.

While HBO Max is the home of the original series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is also being shopped to Peacock and Netflix.

Here’s the impressive “trailer” that Cooper created and directed…

And just because this never fails to make us happy…

