— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED” (6-10 am)
Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!
–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10 am-1 pm)
Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.
–SONIC SEASON OF LIGHT & EVERGREENS (1-3 pm)
We celebrate with New Orleans Zion Harmonizers live in our studio. Woody Guthrie sings a Hanukkah song while Bob Dylan tells of “Three Angels.” We interview a black Santa about his Christmas days in Vietnam, and Bob Dorough sings “Blue Xmas,” the song he wrote for Miles Davis.
–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6 pm)
Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!
–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)
Kyle shares all new holiday releases!
–THE SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS LOUNGE w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 PM)
Spend Christmas night with Matt Anthony spinning a soulful collection of Christmas flavors.
Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.