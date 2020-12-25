— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED” (6-10 am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10 am-1 pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–SONIC SEASON OF LIGHT & EVERGREENS (1-3 pm)

We celebrate with New Orleans Zion Harmonizers live in our studio. Woody Guthrie sings a Hanukkah song while Bob Dylan tells of “Three Angels.” We interview a black Santa about his Christmas days in Vietnam, and Bob Dorough sings “Blue Xmas,” the song he wrote for Miles Davis.

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

Kyle shares all new holiday releases!

–THE SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS LOUNGE w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 PM)

Spend Christmas night with Matt Anthony spinning a soulful collection of Christmas flavors.

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.