INTERNATIONAL CLASH DAY 2020: CLASH FOR CLIMATE

6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

8 am – Ryan Van Velzer, energy and environment reporter from 89.3 WFPL

9 am – 12 pm: Charity

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

10 am – Michelle King – Director of Program Planning at Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District

12 pm – Live Lunch with Dark Side of The Wall

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

12:45 pm – Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3:30 pm – John Walczak, Director of The Louisville Zoo to talk about the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Clash Covers in honor of International Clash Day

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

7 pm – Rock Doc about The Clash

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.