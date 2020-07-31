6 – 9 am: Duke’s Last Weekday!

6:30 am – Cup of Coffee at Cafe Rock – Duke serves up a free cup of coffee with your classic deep cut of rock!

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – “Til We Meet Again, Duke” – Morning host and Louisville Legend Duke Meyer is retiring from his daily shift on WFPK and we will make the hour all about him with conversation and some of his favorite songs. Don’t worry, you can still hear him on Saturdays from 4-7pm for Relics!

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.