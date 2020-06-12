6 – 9 am: Duke

6:30 am – Cup of Coffee at Cafe Rock – Duke serves up a free cup of coffee with your classic deep cut of rock!

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – 12:45 pm: Best of Live Lunch – Tristen (Rebroadcast)



1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3:30 pm – Premiere of new song by Zebulon & Company

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Elton John Sing-A-Long

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.