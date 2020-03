WFPK IS CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY TODAY BY PLAYING OUR FAVORITE WOMEN ARTISTS! YOU CAN REQUEST YOURS AT 502-814-WFPK!

6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Conversation with Katie Toupin and debut of a new song.

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – Live Lunch with Wombo

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite Women Artists of All Time

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.