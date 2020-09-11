6 – 9 am: Mel Fisher
8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of songs with a theme
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12 – 3 pm: Otis Junior
3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine
5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite One Hit Wonders
6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.