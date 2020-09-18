Top 500 Albums of The 1980’s Countdown! Please support WFPK by becoming a member today and thanks! 502-814-6565
6 – 9 am: Mel Fisher
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
12 – 3 pm: Otis Junior
3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine
6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove. Tonight at 7 listen for a Prince on Vinyl mix. Then at 10 pm, it’s Turtle Neck + Chain!
11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.