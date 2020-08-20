Abigail Fierce grew up in Louisville then followed the trajectory of many who want to make it in showbiz and moved to Los Angeles. After a lot of hard work, she’s landed on the new Hulu series Love, Victor based on the film Love, Simon. The 19 year old actress is also a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and shared her new single “Girl In The Mirror” with us.
502unes
August 20, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.