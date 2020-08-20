502unes
August 20, 2020

Abigail Fierce grew up in Louisville then followed the trajectory of many who want to make it in showbiz and moved to Los Angeles. After a lot of hard work, she’s landed on the new Hulu series Love, Victor based on the film Love, Simon. The 19 year old actress is also a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and shared her new single “Girl In The Mirror” with us.

Laura Shine
By Laura Shine @laurashine3
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.