Sean Cunningham, formerly of the Nashville band The Cunning, is working on new solo material and shared his first track with us today. It’s called “How Could Love Defeat Me”. We asked Sean to give us some background on himself and the song:

I was born and raised in Louisville, KY but moved to Nashville in 2011 via New Zealand where I spent 6 years in NZ rock band ATLAS signed to Warner Music, and our song “Crawl” became the longest running number 1 single in NZ history spending 9 weeks at number 1 in 2007. Since then I moved to Nashville and formed local rock n roll band The Cunning. Although in the fall of 2020 decided to take a hiatus from The Cunning to begin work on my first ever solo project. The forthcoming EP “The Whole Charade”, due for release May 29th, is my first offering beginning with the release of my first track “How Could Love Defeat Me”. The song itself came to life when I began figuring out how I wanted to perform as a solo artist. I started working with looper pedals and analog synthesizers, building the track from the ground up layer by layer. Eventually the melody and lyrics just came out rather quickly. The lyrics before even realizing it began to reflect a past failed relationship I had with a pathological liar. This song and the rest of the EP was written, recorded, produced and performed all myself in my home studio. This is my first attempt at learning music production and I have learned so much. I plan to make 2020 a year of release, putting out music every month. This is only the beginning!