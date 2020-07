Other than a standalone single (“Calliope”) in 2018 for Adult Swim’s Singles Series, we haven’t officially heard from Future Islands in three years– but now they’re back with a new single!

“For Sure” is elevated even more by the presence of Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes) on backing vocals.

Check out the video…

