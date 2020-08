Its been three long years since Future Islands released their last album, The Far Field, but a new one is on the way!

As Long as You Are drops October 9th and this latest single is a more leisurely-paced track than their previous release, “For Sure”.

Check out the no-frills video for “Thrill”, which was produced and directed by frontman Samuel T. Herring…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream