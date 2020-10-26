Legendary guitarist and side-man, G.E. Smith speaks with Kyle Meredith about Stony Hill, his new album with Leroy Bell. Smith takes us through how he met Bell and what prompted the album, writing music with a message, and the pair’s concern for our country. The former Saturday Night Live band leader also talks about playing alongside greats such as David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, and Hall & Oates, covering Buffy Sainte-Marie, and writing a song that stretches back to his time with Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.