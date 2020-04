Producer and rapper G-Eazy has dropped a new track featuring Louisville’s own Jack Harlow!

The Zaytoven-produced track is accompanied by a star-studded quarantine-inspired video which features cameos by the likes of Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Blake Griffin, Marshawn Lynch, YG, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Check out “Moana”… (LANGUAGE!)

